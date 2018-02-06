GUNTUR: One person died in a clash between two families at Jagameswarapuram in Gurajala mandal of Guntur district late on Sunday night.According to Gurajala Urban CI Y Rama Rao, two families have been quarrelling over a petty issue for the last few days. On Sunday midnight, Gogati Nagi Reddy and his family members attacked their neighbour Yesu Srinivasa Reddy with sticks. Srinivasa Reddy’s brother Pulla Reddy and his brother-in-law Toleti Chenna Reddy tried to rescue him, but they too were attacked.

Srinivasa Reddy (43) died while being shifted to Guntur government hospital. His brother Pulla Reddy was severely injured in the attack and his condition is stated to be critical. His brother-in-law Chenna Reddy is responding to treatment.Meanwhile, Srinivasa Reddy’s wife Sarojamma lodged a complaint against Gogati Nagi Reddy, his wife Padma and his sons Srinivasa Reddy and Veera Reddy. Srinivasa Reddy’s body was shifted to Gurajala area hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.