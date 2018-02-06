TIRUPATI: Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha should soon be upgraded as a Central University, said Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, and member of NITI Aayog. Participating as a chief guest in the 21st convocation of RSVP here on Monday, Bibek Debroy said the deemed university should soon aim to change from deemed, because it has all the necessary infrastructure of a Central University, and is also located in Tirupati, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. “It is the abundant responsibility of all those graduating at the convocation, to focus on propagation and cause of Sanskrit,” he said.

The university students are blessed because only 20 per cent of the students get an opportunity to pursue higher studies in the country. Among the 20 per cent, you people are there, and you got an opportunity to study in a best place that too Sanskrit, he said.The NITI Aayog member said that students who enter their real life after learning some ‘Samaskara’, learn 25 per cent equally from studies, from family, from own Samskara, and the remaining from experience.

“The word Sanskrit means polished or refined. It is allied to words like Samskrithi, meaning culture, civilisation and Samaskara. However, one should not get the impression that the language has all along been called Sanskrit,” he said. Bibek Debroy added that for hundreds of years, the language was simply called ‘Bhasha’. We don’t quite know when the language actually came to be called Sanskrit, he said.

Honorary Doctorates presented RSVP Chancellor

N Gopalaswami announced that three people had been conferred honorary doctorates called Mahamahopa dhyaya and two people Honorary

D Litt called Vachaspati at the 21st RVSP convocation. Honorary doctorates were awarded to Brahmasri Ballapadavu Madhava Upadhyaya, Brahmasri Sribhashyam Vijayasarathi and Brahmasri Salaka Raghunatha Sarma. Police officer Karanam Aravinda Rao, who retired as DGP from AP, and Marri Krishna Reddy were honoured with Honorary D Litt at the RVSP convocation.