VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Amaravati Buddhist Heritage festival, hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, concluded on a grand note at PWD Grounds in the city on Monday with the mesmerising performance of world-renowned flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia.

During the three days, thousands of people visited the venue and savoured the culture, cuisine and handicrafts of Buddhists. About 2,000 Buddhist monks participated in ‘peace chanting’ on Sunday, setting a world record. Outstanding performances by Shovana Narayan, Dr. Srirama, Prajwal Ratna Vajracharya Buddhist Dance Mandal and Tenzin Kochi of snowline of the cultural society of Twang dynasty enthralled the audience.