GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the district administration on Sunday conducted a special drive to enrol voters.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha inspected polling booths at SKBM High School at Agraharam in Guntur district and interacted with the public. She said people can approach the booth level officers (BLO) for any changes in details by submitting filled forms. She directed the booth level officials to cross-check the details before removing any names.Booth level office supervisor Ravi Kumar, headmaster Srinivasa Rao and other officials accompanied the civic chief.