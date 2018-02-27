VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore S Iswaran has said development works of the Start-up Area of Amaravati will begin shortly with ‘Phase Zero’ in which a visitor centre and an exhibition gallery will be developed.Speaking at the valedictory session of the CII Partnership Summit here on Monday, Iswaran said that the Singapore Consortium would develop the visitor centre and gallery in two hectares of land in the Start-up Area with a gross floor area of 4,000 sqft.

“They will act as the foundation for the Start-up Area and a key touch point for visitors and citizens to get a glimpse of Amaravati as it develops. It will also be a platform for business promotion,” he said.The government of Singapore also made a commitment to create an ‘Innovation Corridor’ in Andhra Pradesh with the help of the State government to promote greater collaboration in the field of innovation. Iswaran said the innovation partnership with the State would help Singapore firms pilot innovative urban solutions and scale them up in Asia along with Amaravati.

He elaborated on the plans of Singapore government to increase its participation in the development of AP. “This innovation partnership is an important part to nurture a new generation of start-ups working on a wide range of innovations,” he said.The Singapore minister also announced an MoU for the formation of Andhra Pradesh-Singapore Business Council led by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to drive private sector business collaboration. Another MoU was inked to establish a coffee powder manufacturing unit in Nellore.

“We are also announcing a joint working partnership with the government of Japan to collaborate in the promotion of businesses here,” he said.Meanwhile, the APCRDA signed MoUs with various firms worth close to `50,000 crore on the last day of the summit, for infrastructure development in Amaravati. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana was present.

Multiplexes in mandal HQs

The AP Economic Development Board, AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation and Jayam Movies Private Limited on Monday signed an MoU to set up multiplexes in mandal headquarters as part of the Ekam project. The MoU, with a validity for 12 months, aims at implementing the Ekam project in a time-bound manner. Jayam Movies agreed to invest in setting up social, commercial, cultural and administrative centres, including multiplexes in the mandal headquarters with an investment of `5,530 crore, providing 60 direct employment and 240 indirect employment in each mandal.

APEDB CEO J Krishna Kishore, AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation MD S Venkateswar and Jayam Movies Pvt Ltd CEO Ekta Ahuja exchanged the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

MoUs signed

Rs 50,000 cr worth MoUs signed by CRDA with various firms on the last day of the summit for infrastructure development in Amaravati

MoU for the formation of AP-Singapore Business Council led by Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to drive private sector business collaboration

MoU inked to establish coffee powder manufacturing unit in Nellore