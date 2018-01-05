HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday acquitted senior IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam in the Emaar scam case that emerged during the regime of YS Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided AP.The court quashed the CBI case against the senior officer saying there was no clear evidence backing the investigative body’s allegations.

The officer had only implemented the decision taken by the council of ministers and his decision had not made the other accused in the case benefit in any manner, the court said.Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was hearing the petition filed by Subrahmanyam, the then vice-chairman and managing director of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and current special chief secretary (Sports and Youth Advancement) in the AP government, seeking quashing of the case registered against him by the CBI in Emaar scam.

Subrahmanyam was APIIC’s vice-chairman and managing director between September 2003 and May 2005. Though authorities recommended that the land price be fixed at Rs 40 lakh per acre for all 535 acres given to Emaar by the state, Subrahmanyam ignored it and, as a result, land went into the hands of the private player at Rs 29 lakh per acre, the CBI said in its charge sheet. Not agreeing with the contention of the CBI, the court said the accused officer had not caused any loss to the government.