ELURU: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government will take up Surya Aradhana programme this month. He was participating in Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme at Vegeswarapuram village in Tallapudi mandal of West Godavari district on Monday.Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that sunlight exposure can equip one’s body to stock up on vitamin D. He emphasised the need for optimum utilisation of natural resources.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu conducting annaprasana to

a child during Janmabhoomi at Vegeswarapuram in

West Godavari district on Monday | Express

He said that steps are being taken to tap solar energy to make AP a power surplus state. He stated that earlier AP was forced to purchase a unit of power at `14 and now with the availability of abundant solar energy, a unit of power costs only `3. He said that the government will set up solar plants across the State and reiterated that there will be no hike in power tariff. He reminded that when he was the Chief Minister in 1999, he introduced reforms in power sector and chalked out plans to generate electricity through water, coal and gas.

He said the TDP government has introduced policies for the benefit of farmers and industries. He promised 24X7 power supply to farmers, households and industries. He said the government will complete Yerrakalva Reservoir by April and dedicate it to the nation. He said during Kartika Masam, the government will take up plantation drive to improve greenery in the State. He distributed assets to the beneficiaries, presented gifts to pregnant women and conducted annaprasana to children. Ministers K S Jawahar and Pithani Satyanarayana, District Collector K Bhaskar and others participated in the programme.

