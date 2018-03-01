VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on Wednesday suggested London-based architects Foster + Partners to make sure that every inch of the proposed tower-shaped AP Legislature building is useful.

Speaking to newsmen after a meeting with the representatives of the Foster + Partners at the temporary Legislature building in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Kodela said that the tower-shaped design was impressive and wanted the architects to prepare better interior designs.

As the AP Legislature building will be constructed as an iconic building, priority also should be given for making use of the whole space of the building.

The Speaker, along with the AP Legislative Council Chairman NMD Farooq, inspected the designs of the AP Legislature building. The building will come up in 3.5 lakh sq ft area and will have a height of 250 metres.

When the architects informed that they have prepared the designs by allocating two blocks in the ground floor of the building to the administrative staff, both Farooq and Kodela suggested them to change the design and adjust all the administrative staff at one location.

Speaker invites YSRC to take part in budget session

Recalling that the opposition YSRC boycotted the last session of the Assembly, Speaker Kodela invited them to attend the Budget Session. Stating that the Constitution provided the right to the members to raise public issues on the floor and strive for resolving the public problems, he appealed to all the members to attend the House and make use of the opportunity. Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will present the budget in the Assembly at 11.30 a.m on March 8.

Security reviewed

Ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of the Assembly from March 5, the Speaker and Council Chairman reviewed the security arrangements with police officials. As Governor ESL Narasimhan will address the members of both the Houses on March 5, the police officials were told to ensure fool-proof security on the day as well as on March 23, the day of Rajya Sabha MPs’ election.