ELURU: Outbreak of an unknown disease at Kothapalli village in Lingapalem mandal of West Godavari district has claimed 14 cattle over the past three days, creating panic among the local farmers.

A team consisting of Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Vijaya Mohan, Deputy Director Govindu reached Kothapalli village on Wednesday evening and examined the cattle. The team is on the job to contain the cattle disease.

The cattle was initially rushed to a veterinary hospital at Lingapalem and later to a veterinary hospital in Gannavaram. Veterinary officials said the whole of the cattle population would be covered under the vaccination drive and were hopeful that the disease would be contained.

The disease is yet to be diagnosed. Blood samples of infected cattle would be sent to Veterinary Health Research Centre at Gannavaram in Krishna district. Mass vaccination drive has been undertaken and veterinary surgeons are keeping close watch on the situation.

Mysterious disease

As per symptoms observed from dead cattle, it appeared that the cattle ate maize sprayed with pesticides

However, officials claimed that contaminated water might have killed 14 cattle

