NELLORE: In a bizarre incident, an unidentified psycho allegedly raped a 55-year-old woman and attacked another woman in Kovur on Friday morning. The victims were shifted to Nellore government hospital for treatment.

According to the police, an unidentified person aged 30 had entered a house in Mangalavari Street around 10:45 pm on Thursday. He allegedly raped the woman after threatening her. He left behind his clothes and fled covering himself with a towel picked up from the house.

Further, he entered another house in Abothammavari Street in Kovur and tried to rape another woman. He attacked her with a rod and fled the scene after residents reached the house on hearing her screams. The psycho also tried to attack a young girl, who was cleaning in front of her house early in the morning. Kovur police visited the areas and collected information from the locals about the psycho. Nellore SP PHD Ramakrishna visited Kovur on Friday. “We have got vital clues. We would nab the accused soon,” the SP said.