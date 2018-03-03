TIRUMALA: To enhance the longevity of the structure, organic process of cleaning using a thick herbal paste and water jet will be introduced soon to clean Tirumala temple, said TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

Speaking to the media after ‘Dial Your EO’ programme at Annamayya Bhavan here on Friday, the EO said that it has been several years since Tirumala temple was cleansed thoroughly and preparations are on to clean the structure in a ‘Herbal Way’.

“We have already experimented the organic process of cleaning at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati. Initially, we would try the same near Mahadwaram and Dhwaja Stambham and looking at the results we will call for expression of interest to take up the entire work,” he maintained.

The EO stated that Maha Samprokshanam of Tirumala temple would be taken up after consulting Vaikhanasa Agama pundits. “Venkateswara temples coming up at Kanyakumari with Rs 22.6 crore and at Kurukshetra with `34.6 crore are getting ready for inauguration. The presiding deities are likely to be installed in the new temples in April and May. The construction of Sri Padmavathi temple at Chennai with Rs 7 crore and Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar with `6.7 crore would commence soon,” he said.

