VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive day, MPs from Andhra Pradesh disrupted proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over Special Category Status and implementation of various provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act.

In a farmer’s attire, TDP MP N

Sivaprasad protests against the

Centre’s ‘injustice’ to

AP in Parliament on

Wednesday | PTI

The Lok Sabha was first postponed within minutes of starting the day as TDP MPs continued to display placards in the well and members of other Opposition parties joining the chorus in their support. It resumed again at 12 noon, only to get adjourned for the day after 10 minutes. The story in the Rajya Sabha was no different. It first got adjourned to 2 pm and then for the day.

TDP MPs also staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament, holding placards and raising slogans, demanding Special Category Status and justice to Andhra Pradesh. Expressing their disappointment over lack of response from the Centre, they reiterated that they will continue their agitation inside and outside Parliament till justice is done to the State.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, participating in the Congress protest camp at Jantar Mantar, extended his support to AP’s agitation. He said the Congress is committed to what it promised.

Unique protest

TDP MP from Chittoor N Sivaprasad staged a protest attired as a farmer, carrying two pots — one filed with mud and another with water — which were symbolic gifts given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying ceremony of capital Amaravati. He was seen entering Parliament holding a ‘Kavidi’ (a bamboo pole with ropes tied on both sides to hold pots) with two pots filled with mud and water. When mediapersons asked, he described himself as a farmer from Amaravati and said as the financial assistance to the construction of the capital remained unfulfilled, he decided to return the two pots given by Modi back to him.