GUNTUR: The death toll due to diarrhoea outbreak in Guntur mounted to 12, after one more person died, on Tuesday. According to latest reports, 65 persons were diagnosed with diarrhoea and admitted to Guntur government hospital for treatment on Tuesday while 70 persons are already undergoing treatment in the hospital. The cases are increasing despite attempts by Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) to contain diarrhoea. The authorities had conducted super chlorination. Abdul Saleem, 65, a resident of Ahmed Nagar, died due to acute diarrhoea on Tuesday.

Guntur east MLA Md Mustafa visited the diarrhoea-affected areas, on Tuesday, and asked the government to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of deceased. He also asked authorities to improve drinking water supply system to check spread of diarrhoea in Guntur. Guntur Government Hospital RMO Dr. Y Ramesh advised the public to use boiled water. He further said that 65 persons were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours.

The government hospital has already allotted six wards for diarrhoea victims and 10 medical camps were set up in Guntur. The MLA demanded that the government take all necessary steps to curb spread of diarrhoea in Guntur. He alleged that the GGH doctors are shifting critical cases to private hospitals. He demanded that the government hospitals provide best treatment to public as they are not in a position to bear the expenses of private hospitals. The MLA alleged that the people are facing difficulties due to negligence of GMC officials. He demanded immediate transfer of GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha and sanction `25 crore to provide basic amenities for the public.

Preventive measures

Guntur government hospital has already allotted six wards for diarrhoea victims

10 special camps were set up in Guntur

Guntur east MLA Md Mustafa seeks R25 crore to provide basic amenities for the public

Steps afoot to check gastroenteritis

Speaking during the question hour at Assembly in Velagapudi, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said that steps are being taken to curb spread of diarrhoea. He informed that 100 MLD drinking water is being supplied to Guntur city which has a population of 8 lakh.

He said that 10 ambulances are deployed in diarrhoea-affected areas. He said water samples from 270 households have been checked. He explained that MEPMA members are visiting door-to-door to educate people to drink only boiled water. He said that the government will soon distribute ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.