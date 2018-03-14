WARANGAL: The Kazipet police arrested six of the seven students involved in the attack of a student of NIT and remanded them to judicial custody, while one of them is still absconding. The arrested persons are Amit Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Dheeraj, Ravikanth Yadav and Nitish Kumar while Rohith Kumar is on the run.

A B.Tech (Civil) final year student Jaipreeth Singh of Uttar Pradesh was attacked with knives and iron rods by seven students of M.Sc(chemistry). Police had registered attempt to murder case against all the accused. According to Kazipet CI Ch Ajay, the rivalry related to Students Council elections held in August 2017 was the reason behind the trouble.