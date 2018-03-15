VIJAYAWADA: The State government is understood to have taken a decision to set up the High Court bench in Rayalaseema as demanded by the legal fraternity of the region. Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy raised the issue during the Zero Hour of the Assembly on Wednesday and sought the government to set up the High Court bench in Kurnool.

Stating that advocates across Rayalaseema districts were boycotting courts demanding that the government set up a High Court in the region, he appealed to the government to take a positive decision on the issue at the earliest.Transport Minister K Atchannaidu said that the issue was under the consideration of the government. A decision in this regard would be taken at the earliest, he added.

