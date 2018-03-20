VIJAYAWADA: Cases of common viral fever have been on the rise in different parts of Krishna district in the last one week, a source in the health department said. Most of the fever cases were reported from urban areas of Vijayawada and rural parts of Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Vissannapeta, Gudivada, Mylavaram, Vuyyuru and Kankipadu mandals. The government hospitals of Krishna district have registered 404 viral fever cases from January this year to the present day and of all these cases, around 207 were from the Vijayawada city alone. However, officials have stated that there are a few malaria cases and no dengue cases among all these fever cases, which are just seasonal viral fevers.

Sources allege that the mosquito population in the city has been on the rise, alongside the fever cases and the authorities are doing little to control the growing mosquito population. However, according to official sources, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is taking up certain measures to control mosquitoes.

“We are taking many preventive measures in the Malaria-affected areas, even though there are very few cases. By coordinating with staff members of other departments we are conducting awareness programmes and making sure that no one gets affected by Malaria. With the war on mosquito being initiated, the number of fever cases has been controlled, but as it is the breeding period (of mosquitoes) there may be an increase in the number of mosquitoes. However, it will also come down in a few days,” said Dr Nageswara Rao, Krishna district Epidemiologist.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), sources said, is carrying out various preventive programmes to eradicate vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, filaria and chikungunya, which reportedly, are prevailing in the urban areas. The spraying of ML oil and fogging are taking place once in a week in ‘polluted’ places, where there is stagnant water. These initiatives have curbed further growth of larva and increase in the number of mosquitoes.

“The spraying of ML oil and fogging are done once in a week and using of oil balls and other chemical procedures are carried out once in every three days. People should ensure that there is no stagnant water or damp polluted places in their surroundings. The mosquitoes usually enter houses during the dusk and the dawn,” said A Nookaraju, a biologist.

However, the local residents of the fever-affected areas are not happy with the efforts taken by the authorities to tackle the growing mosquito population. “Although the municipal staff are conducting door-to-door surveys, they act miserably worse while collecting garbage every day. They never bother to clean the overflowing drains and counter water stagnation. The fogging is being done just for the sake of it and it is completely ineffective,” said V Ramesh, resident of Singh Nagar, in the city.Meanwhile, both the government and the private hospitals of Vijayawada city are getting flooded with fever cases, which authorities say are due to ‘changes in climate’.



