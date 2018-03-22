AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded ban on big currency notes, saying this will help root out corruption and curb the money power during elections.

Speaking in the assembly, he sought that the Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes should be withdrawn and online transactions should be encouraged.

Naidu, who is also the president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), recalled that he was the first politician to demand ban on the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

He had been claiming credit for demonetisation announced by the central government in November 2016. Naidu, whose party was then a partner in BJP-led NDA government, had also criticised introduction of Rs 2,000 notes saying this would further promote corruption.

Naidu, whose TDP pulled out of NDA this month over the demand for special category status to the state, once again advocated the need to spike Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes.

"If you this, no party can distribute money in elections. It will not be possible for them to carry large number of Rs 100 denomination notes for distribution," he said.

The TDP leader said legislators work day and night in their constituencies and serve the people but just before elections, some people from big cities come with wads of currency notes and bribe the voters.

Naidu, who also served as convener of the panel of Chief Ministers for promotion of digital economy, also underlined the need to encourage digital transactions to tackle corruption.

He claimed that his government had made significant progress on this front. He said payments under welfare schemes were being made online, bringing transparency in the governance.