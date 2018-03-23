VISAKHAPATNAM: As the government has released orders for the annual 60-day ban on fishing by motorised and mechanised boats from midnight of April 14, the fishermen are worried about compensation. The reason: Only 70 per cent of the fishermen have received compensation last year and the remaining 30 per cent are still waiting for the same.

In the two-month ban period, every fisherman will be given Rs 4,000 as compensation. Boat owners alleged that the government will not release compensations during the ban period.

The annual ban is imposed every year to ensure breeding of marine fish. As per the order, entry of motorised and mechanised fishing boats and vessels are strictly restricted into the Bay of Bengal from April 15. In order to compensate the fishermen, it is estimated that around Rs 7 crore will be paid this year. Last year, Rs 6.7 crore was released in two phases.

However, the fishermen allege that many of them are not getting any compensation. There are around 1,600 boats in the State, including 700 mechanised ones at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, on which 30,000-35,000 fishermen are working.

“Previously, the government used to give rice. Now, the government has announced Rs 4,000 for each fisherman family. Around 30 per cent of the fishermen are yet to receive last year’s compensation. What is the use if the amount is not given at the right time?,” a fisherman asked.

“The government should give the money when the ban period starts. However, the fishermen are getting the money after the end of the ban in August or September,” said Ch Satyanarayana Murthy, president of Visakha Dolphin Boat Owners Welfare Association.

While around 17,000 fishermen had received compensation, over 1,000 are yet to receive last year’s payment. A proposal for an additional Rs 40 lakh has been sent to the government by the Fisheries Department, but the amount is yet to be released.

Now, arrangements for this year’s ban are being taken up and the Fisheries Department is collecting data of boat owners with Aadhaar number, bank account and boat licence number which will be forwarded to the government for release of funds.

Compensation woes

60 days the fishing ban period

Rs 4,000 compensation to every fisherman in the 2-month period

Rs 6.7 cr money released by the govt in two phases as compensation to fishermen last year

Rs 7 cr will be paid this year

17,000 fishermen in Vizag received compensation

last year

1,000 are yet to get last year’s payment