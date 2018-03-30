VISAKHAPATNAM: “Today AP is making great strides in its vision of establishing Vizag as a global Fintech hub. We are happy to join hands with Franklin Templeton (FT) and look forward to hosting their new establishment in Visakhapatnam.

We believe this is a key milestone in advancing the state government’s agenda of catering to the evolving financial services landscape and promoting investments in the state and the country. With the new partner, Vizag Fintech Valley will make tremendous progress from now,” Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated. He was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Innovation Investment Development Centre of the FT Investments in collaboration with the technology services company, Innova Solutions and inaugurated the FT-IIDC on the premises of Tech- Mahindra campus here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recollected the previous meetings with Jennifer M Johnson, president and COO of the FT company in the US and in Hyderabad. “Though they established their units at all Tier-1 cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Noida, they came here because of the goodwill on our administration capabilities. The rapport brought them here,” the CM said. “They will invest around `455 crore to provide 2,500 jobs for the youngsters here and our government will provide all necessary infrastructure and facilities,” the CM said.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh spoke in a similar vein about the FT. “Our government under the leadership of the chief minister is determined to make Vizag as the ‘Information Technology (IT) Hub’ within a short period on par with Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Jennifer Johnson said, “We see significant potential in Vizag and are delighted to tap into its excellent infrastructure and the large talent pool available here. Once fully operational, the Vizag centre, set up in collaboration with Innova Solutions, will play a key role in the firm’s technology plans.

What’s FT

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. It provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. With offices in over 30 countries, this California-based company has 70 years of investment experience and over $744 billion in assets under management.

Innova Solutions

Innova Solutions is a global Information Technology services company combining a global reach with local flavour. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Innova employs over 1,200 technology professionals worldwide with field offices in New York, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Taipei. Innova’s services are focused to guide Today’s Enterprises Through Technology Transformation toward New Technologies and New Service Models to Grow the Business Value of IT.