Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu asks Telugus in Karnataka to teach BJP a fitting lesson

VIJAYAWADA: Taking his fight against the BJP beyond the state, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for the first time, has exhorted Telugus in poll-bound Karnataka to teach a lesson to the saffron party and stressed that it was their responsibility to do so. Addressing the TDP's public meeting, christened Nammaka Droham Kutra Rajakeeyala Pai Dharma Poratam (righteous struggle against politics of betrayal and conspiracies) in Tirupati on Monday, he said, “Today, there are many problems at the national level... we have also seen Tamil Nadu politics where there are conspiracies. They (BJP) want to replicate the same here in AP. The reason why I have given a call is because, in Karnataka elections too, it is the responsibility of Telugus, wherever they are, to defeat decisively those who are practising this kind of politics.” He left none in doubt who he was referring to, though he did not name the BJP.

In his lengthy speech lasting for over one-and-a-half-hours, he sought to drive home the point that the BJP has colluded with the YSR Congress and called upon the people to defeat the latter too in the interests of the state. Reiterating that the BJP-led government at the Centre may foist cases against him, he said he was prepared for everything. Playing video clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 election speeches delivered in Tirupati, Nellore and Amaravati, he asked the gathering whether any more proof was needed to prove that the BJP has let down the state. “They say that utilisation certificates submitted by us are vague. I ask whether these speeches are vague." he questioned.

Reminding his audience that Modi had addressed them from the same venue at the same time exactly four years ago, he said he was holding this meeting to remind him of his promises. While the thrust of his speech was aimed at explaining how the NDA government has reneged on its promises ranging from special category status to the state to implementation of AP Reorganisation Act — all made by Modi in the run-up to the 2014 polls — Naidu repeatedly invoked party founder NT Rama Rao to assert that if the BJP dared to play Indira-type politics, the TDP was well prepared to once again play a national role. “When NTR government was dismissed by Indira Gandhi, he stormed back to power in a month. It was the TDP under the leadership of NTR that brought all parties together to help form the National Front government under VP Singh. Later, I played a key role in floating the United Front, which gave two PMs. But TDP has always worked in national and State interests and never ran after power,” he said.

Reeling out promises made by the BJP and Modi to the state, he tore into them, detailing meagre Central funds given to the state under different heads and accused the Centre of lying that special status was not granted to the state on the advice of the 14th Finance Commission. “The panel members and chairman have clarified that they had never made any such recommendation,” he pointed out and alleged that the BJP's intention was to align with the corrupt (YSR Congress) in the belief that the latter could be used as a puppet. Stating that "final victory will be ours", Naidu termed the meeting aa a wake-up call for Modi.

Invoking Lord Venkateswara quite a few times, he made it a point to inform his audience that Modi had made the promises and the Lord himself was witness to it. In the same vein, he recalled the Naxal attack on him at Alipiri and remarked that God had saved him so that he could do something for the state. “I have 40 years of experience in politics. In fact, it all began at Sri Venkateswara University here," he added. In his address, a combative Naidu also tried to portray the fight with the BJP as a Centre-State issue. “I am up against the Prime Minister in my capacity as a chief minister,” he said and lashed out at the YSR Congress for organising a protest in Vizag on a day when he was holding a meeting to highlight injustice done to the state. “Do you have any shame?" he asked the Opposition party.