Bolt from the blue: 10 dead, 5 missing in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA/KAKINADA: Heavy rain lashed central and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, claiming 10 lives. Five from Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts are missing at sea. The bright sky was enveloped by dark clouds around 3.45 pm in Vijayawada and heavy downpour ravaged the city in a matter of minutes.

Thunderstorms pounded parts of northern districts in the morning and by afternoon rains with gale winds ravaged different parts of East and West Godavari districts.

The downpour which threw normal life out of gear pounded agricultural fields, uprooted trees and caused traffic jams at several spots in the state.

Power supply was disrupted in several parts of Kakinada town and Vijayawada after uprooted trees fell on electricity cables. Efforts are afoot to restore power supply in the areas. A control room has been set up in Vijayawada.

According to Vizianagaram Police, Reddi Simhachalam (62) of Venkatarayudu Peta in Parvathipuram mandal, Pilli Yellamma (60) of Vengapuram village in Balajipeta mandal and Mugi Bhulokam (20) of Tip Palavalasa village in Pusapatirega mandal died after being struck by lightning while working in agricultural fields.

Two fishermen — Bondu Chinna Ammoru (35) of Kosa Rajupalem in Bhogapuram mandal and Danaya (33) of Chintapalli village in Pusapatirega mandal — went missing at sea. In Visakhapatnam, three fishermen from Pedda Jalaripeta are feared drowned. Coast Guard have been on their toes since afternoon, but have not been able to trace the missing men. In Srikakulam district, two people died when lightning struck them.

It’s raining fish!

People of Ichapuram town in Srikakulam district had a bizarre experience on Tuesday morning when it started raining fish. Children were seen picking the fish from roads, terraces etc. No expert was available for comment on the phenomenon.