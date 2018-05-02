Jana Sena Party to contest all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party (JSP) has decided to contest all the 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 General Elections.

Disclosing this at a meeting with key leaders from all the 13 districts in AP at Hyderabad on Tuesday, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan introduced party's chief political party Dev to them. He said Dev, with the help of the Common Man Protection Force (CMPF) volunteers, will devise and execute political strategies.

He said Dev has been working with the party for the past 10 months and he will now play a key role in formulating election plans and the institutional policy designing. “It is very easy for our opponents to question the political experience of Jana Sena. They should know that every Jana Sena activist has a political experience of two general elections,” he said.

Stating that there is the first generation of Jana Sena and all of them are from middle-class families, Pawan Kalyan said the party has activists in every village now. He said the party is being build in the most disciplined manner with a strong ideological base.

“Power is resting in the hands of a few and the fruits of development are not reaching the common man. Our party is the voice of the common man,” he said. Explaining that in the last election, he had planned to contest 70-80 MLA seats and eight MP seats, but in the end chose to support NDA, considering the political situation at that time.

He said one should have a clear understanding of the situation at the grass roots and the public issues before contesting as an MLA. Without such an understanding, even if one becomes an MLA, it is useless, he said.

Stating that an in-depth study had gone into designing the ideology of JSP, he said unity among castes is his party’s first and foremost principle. He said Jana Sena does not represent a single caste. “If it were the case, we would not have supported TDP in the last elections,” he said and asserted that his party activists do not belong to any caste.

“We are working on a strong plan to build committees from the State to booth level in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, we are strengthening the cadre in Telangana. Election plan for Telangana will be announced by the second week of August,” he said.

Stressing the need to go to the public to garner more support for the agitation to achieve special category status (SCS), he said he would announce the schedule of his State tour before May 11.

