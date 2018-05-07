Home States Andhra Pradesh

Another minor girl raped in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

A 7-year old girl was raped by her uncle in Mothadaka village of Chundur mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Yet another minor girl was raped in Guntur district, even as people across the state were taking out rallies protesting sexual assaults on the minor girls.  A 7-year old girl was raped by her uncle in Mothadaka village of Chundur mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Monday, when the mother of the girl lodged a complaint with police and the victim was admitted to Government General Hospital in Tenali. 

According to Tenali DSP M Snehita, the accused Sk Nagul Meera (25) is a building construction worker working with girl's father. He is also a relative of the girl. On Thursday, when the girl's mother went to fields for work and father went out on an errand, the accused took advantage of the situation and sexually violated the girl. 

When the mother returned home, she was informed about the incident, but for yet to be ascertained reasons, no complaint was lodged with the police. On Monday, mother of the girl with help of Anganwadi workers lodged a complaint with police. Police took the accused into custody.

"A case under Sec 376 of IPC (amended sections) and Sections 5 and 6 of POCSO Act was registered. We are still investigating the case," the DSP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape case sexual assault Guntur

Comments

More from this section

Andhra LAWCET Results 2018 expected on May 9

Two cricket bookies, two punters arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two groups clash in East Godavari district, Sec 144 imposed

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'