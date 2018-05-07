Another minor girl raped in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Yet another minor girl was raped in Guntur district, even as people across the state were taking out rallies protesting sexual assaults on the minor girls. A 7-year old girl was raped by her uncle in Mothadaka village of Chundur mandal in Guntur district on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Monday, when the mother of the girl lodged a complaint with police and the victim was admitted to Government General Hospital in Tenali.

According to Tenali DSP M Snehita, the accused Sk Nagul Meera (25) is a building construction worker working with girl's father. He is also a relative of the girl. On Thursday, when the girl's mother went to fields for work and father went out on an errand, the accused took advantage of the situation and sexually violated the girl.

When the mother returned home, she was informed about the incident, but for yet to be ascertained reasons, no complaint was lodged with the police. On Monday, mother of the girl with help of Anganwadi workers lodged a complaint with police. Police took the accused into custody.

"A case under Sec 376 of IPC (amended sections) and Sections 5 and 6 of POCSO Act was registered. We are still investigating the case," the DSP said.