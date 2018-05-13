Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minor raped for four months in Andhra Pradesh; TDP worker in the dock

The latest rape in Dachepalli comes amid tall promises by politicos to end rape in the state.

Published: 13th May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Another case of a minor being sexual assaulted has come to light in Dachepalli  days after the rape of a nine-year-old in the village triggered violence. Dachepalli mandal parishad co-opted member and TDP worker Mahbub Vali repeatedly raped the girl by threatening her, police said on Saturday after the girl and her family lodged a complaint. 

The cops sent the minor for medical tests to Gurazala Government Hospital, where it was found that she was three months pregnant.The victim in her complaint accused Mahbub Vali of raping her for the past four months.The 43-year-old is a friend of one of the minor’s relatives. A case has been filed under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 6 sections of the POCSO Act, Dachepalli SI A Venkateswaralu said.

A nine-year-old belonging to a minority community was on May 2 raped by a 55-year-old rickshaw-puller leading to public outrage in the wake of which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led a rally in Vijayawada along with district Collector B Lakshmikantham and chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy calling for rapists to be hanged. The accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near a temple two days after the rape.   

After call to hang rapists 
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had last week during a rally called for rapists to be hanged and urged lawyers not to defend them in any court 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Tollywood urged to support Special Category Status movement

Andhra Pradesh Land Bill set to get Centre’s nod

Andhra Pradesh will shake up Centre if BJP continues vindictive politics:  CM Chandrababu Naidu

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate