Minor raped for four months in Andhra Pradesh; TDP worker in the dock

GUNTUR: Another case of a minor being sexual assaulted has come to light in Dachepalli days after the rape of a nine-year-old in the village triggered violence. Dachepalli mandal parishad co-opted member and TDP worker Mahbub Vali repeatedly raped the girl by threatening her, police said on Saturday after the girl and her family lodged a complaint.

The cops sent the minor for medical tests to Gurazala Government Hospital, where it was found that she was three months pregnant.The victim in her complaint accused Mahbub Vali of raping her for the past four months.The 43-year-old is a friend of one of the minor’s relatives. A case has been filed under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 6 sections of the POCSO Act, Dachepalli SI A Venkateswaralu said.

A nine-year-old belonging to a minority community was on May 2 raped by a 55-year-old rickshaw-puller leading to public outrage in the wake of which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu led a rally in Vijayawada along with district Collector B Lakshmikantham and chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy calling for rapists to be hanged. The accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near a temple two days after the rape.

After call to hang rapists

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had last week during a rally called for rapists to be hanged and urged lawyers not to defend them in any court