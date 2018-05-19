Home States Andhra Pradesh

20,000 from Andhra Pradesh to appear for JEE Advanced tomorrow

The candidates have been instructed not to wear jewellery, full sleeve shirts, high heels and shoes for the examination. 

Published: 19th May 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  About 20,000 students from Andhra Pradesh are going to try their luck in JEE Advanced examination to be held across the country on May 20. Though over 2.31 lakh candidates were shortlisted in JEE Mains, only 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced examination for the year 2018.For the first time, the JEE Advanced examination is being held in online mode. The candidates have been instructed not to wear jewellery, full sleeve shirts, high heels and shoes for the examination. 

As many as 38,231 candidates from AP and Telangana will appear for the examination. They will not be allowed to appear for the examination even if they are late by a minute.The number of candidates appearing for this JEE Advanced this year is slightly less when compared to the previous year. In 2017, over 1.7 lakh candidates across the country appeared for the examination. This year, only 1.6 lakh students have registered for the JEE Advanced. 

The exam consists of two objective type papers. Each paper includes questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with two different sections in the first paper and three in the second. The duration of examination for each paper is three hours and every wrong answer will lead to negative marking.

The candidates should be present at the centre at least an hour before commencement of the examination. The examination for Paper -  1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and for Paper - 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. 
The candidates are required to attend examination for both the papers for valid evaluation.  Following in the footsteps of the CBSE, the Indian Institutes of Technology have also introduced dress code.

Items prohibited
Full sleeve shirts and kurtas
Metals (Jewellery, metal buttons)
Footwear with heels Shoes
Electronic and smart devices

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JEE JEE Advanced examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

SC 'rectified' Karnataka Governer's mistake: TDP leaders

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders fume at TRS, TDP over their stand on Karnataka issue

Cisco keen to set up Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018