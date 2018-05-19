20,000 from Andhra Pradesh to appear for JEE Advanced tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: About 20,000 students from Andhra Pradesh are going to try their luck in JEE Advanced examination to be held across the country on May 20. Though over 2.31 lakh candidates were shortlisted in JEE Mains, only 1.6 lakh students have applied for JEE Advanced examination for the year 2018.For the first time, the JEE Advanced examination is being held in online mode. The candidates have been instructed not to wear jewellery, full sleeve shirts, high heels and shoes for the examination.

As many as 38,231 candidates from AP and Telangana will appear for the examination. They will not be allowed to appear for the examination even if they are late by a minute.The number of candidates appearing for this JEE Advanced this year is slightly less when compared to the previous year. In 2017, over 1.7 lakh candidates across the country appeared for the examination. This year, only 1.6 lakh students have registered for the JEE Advanced.

The exam consists of two objective type papers. Each paper includes questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with two different sections in the first paper and three in the second. The duration of examination for each paper is three hours and every wrong answer will lead to negative marking.

The candidates should be present at the centre at least an hour before commencement of the examination. The examination for Paper - 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and for Paper - 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates are required to attend examination for both the papers for valid evaluation. Following in the footsteps of the CBSE, the Indian Institutes of Technology have also introduced dress code.

Items prohibited

Full sleeve shirts and kurtas

Metals (Jewellery, metal buttons)

Footwear with heels Shoes

Electronic and smart devices