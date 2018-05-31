CM lying on central aid to AP: Kanna

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him a x`political Ghazni. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the BJP State president said that Naidu announced recently that there was no one to vote for the saffron party in the State. But, the BJP is the only opposition party in the State, he said.

Kanna said that Naidu’s motive was to damage Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image, through his histrionics. “For the last four years, I have explained to the BJP national leadership. Because, I know him well, but for the welfare of AP and commitment towards the bifurcated State, and assurances given by Narendra Modi, in Tirupati, at the feet of Lord, we aligned with the Telugu Desam,” he stated.

All varsities set up

The State BJP chief said that except Tribal University, all educational institutions and education-related institutions, new regional passport offices, exclusive TV and radio stations, Kamdhenu Breeding Centres, medical and health institutions and others were granted and works have commenced.

“The State government had proposed `1,000 crore aid per annum from the Centre, and the Centre drafted a special package of `3,500 crore per annum and the TDP celebrated and announced that the State could receive a total of `16,000 crore during five years,” he said.

Kanna said that for this the Central government appointed an external agency to allocate funds according to the capital designs, plans for the development activities and based on the progress release the funds.

“But, the TDP regime had failed to apply for the projects and get money from the agency,” he said.