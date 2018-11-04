Tie-up effect: Another ex-minister quits Congress

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP joining hands with the Congress at the national level to form an anti-BJP alliance has sent ripples in the State Congress, with a couple of senior leaders quitting the party expressing dissent over the high command’s decision.

After former minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar, who quit the party on the very day TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, another former minister C Ramachandraiah resigned from the party on Saturday, describing the party’s decision to work with the TDP as “unilateral”.

However, the alliance is said to be advantageous to the Congress not only at the national level, but also in the State, as it will give a new lease of life to the grand old party, which was reduced to zero in the 2014 elections in AP after the State bifurcation.

Some of the senior leaders in the Congress, who say that they will abide by the decision of Rahul, were of opinion that the alliance will not have any adverse impact on the party. In fact, it will only shore up the presence of the party in the State, which has lost most of its rank and file after the State bifurcation.

Analysing the impact of the alliance, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar told TNIE that it will be advantage TDP in Telangana, while the Congress stands to benefit in Andhra Pradesh.“The TDP’s presence is dwindling in Telangana, while the Congress was reduced to zero in the State. The new arrangement between the two parties seems to be a win-win situation for both,” he explained.Undavalli was of the opinion that Congress’ vote share might improve in AP. On exodus of the leaders from the Congress, the former MP said that it looks inevitable. “It may happen after the Assembly elections in Telangana. There might be similar developments in TDP too,” Undavalli said.

Joining hands with TDP, the Congress stands to gain in Delhi also, as additional number of MPs means brighter chances for Rahul becoming the prime minister. In the State, TDP stands to gain, as minority votes, which were always with the Congress, might finally come its way.

Though Ramachandraiah said it was his individual decision to quit the party and he is unaware that others would follow suit, those in the know of things with the Congress say the exodus of the leaders from the grand old party in the State might continue.

“Many senior Congress leaders in AP, including APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, are not happy in the Congress’ unilateral decision to join hands with the TDP in Telangana. We have joined hands with those who weakened the party in the State,” the former Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council slammed.

“Because of malicious propaganda by Naidu against the Congress party on the bifurcation that people were disenchanted with the party. He also incited the people’s sentiments against the Congress by repeatedly stating that bifurcation was not done scientifically. Now how can we work with the Chief Minister?” Ramachandraiah demanded to know.