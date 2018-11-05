Upset over low marks, degree student hangs self in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 19-year-old girl student committed suicide by hanging herself using her dupatta in her hostel room in Kurnool late on Saturday night, allegedly because she did not score enough marks in first semester degree exams.

The deceased was identified as Sai Himabindu, a first-year student at St. Joseph’s Degree College, Kurnool. She belonged to Ibrahimpuram village in Mantralayam mandal. According to police, the roommates of Himabindu found her hanging and informed the matter to warden.

They brought her body down, and rushed her to a hospital where she declared dead upon arrival. The police suspect that Himabindu took extreme step as she was depressed about results. A case has been registered and investigation is on.