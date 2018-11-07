Chandrababu Naidu’s fight against BJP gets an impetus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The drubbing that the BJP suffered in the hands of JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka byelections gave a new sense of purpose for TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to cobble up non-BJP parties to take on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Naidu, while extending his Diwali greetings to the people of the State, said real Diwali for the people will be when the misrule of the NDA government, which had pushed the country into darkness, is put to an end. Earlier, taking stock of the Karnataka bypoll results with his colleagues at the party coordination meeting here on Tuesday, Naidu said the results indicate that the BJP had lost the support of the people. “These results show the resentment of the people against the Modi regime,” he said.

Naidu, who congratulated his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy over phone after the results, will meet the Karnataka CM and also former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on November 9 to take forward his plans of forming a non-BJP platform at the national level.

He will also meet DMK leader MK Stalin and AIADMK leaders in Chennai. Further as a show of unity among the non-BJP parties, Naidu is planning to invite all the leaders who are coming forward to join hands with him in his efforts to form a platform against the BJP at the national level for the last of the series of Dharma Porata Deeksha being held in the State to expose the NDA government’s failure to accord SCS to AP.