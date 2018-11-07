Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu’s fight against BJP gets an impetus

Naidu, who congratulated his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy over phone after the results, will  meet the Karnataka CM and also former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on November 9.

N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The drubbing that the BJP suffered in the hands of JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka byelections gave a new sense of purpose for TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to cobble up non-BJP parties to take on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Naidu, while extending his Diwali greetings to the people of the State, said real Diwali for the people will be when the misrule of the NDA government, which had pushed the country into darkness, is put to an end. Earlier, taking stock of the Karnataka bypoll results with his colleagues at the party coordination meeting here on Tuesday, Naidu said the results indicate that the BJP had lost the support of the people. “These results show the resentment of the people against the Modi regime,” he said.

He will also meet DMK leader MK Stalin and AIADMK leaders in Chennai. Further as a show of unity among the non-BJP parties, Naidu is planning to invite all the leaders who are coming forward to join hands with him in his efforts to form a platform against the BJP at the national level for the last of the series of Dharma Porata Deeksha being held in the State to expose the NDA government’s failure to accord SCS to AP.

  • dharmic indian
    a chameleon who stabbed his mentor to go up in the ladder. untrustworthy opportunist. as if he realised just 6 months before elections
  • Giri
    This insult to AP and Naidu is the worst mistake of Mr Modi! The demands by AP were fully justified
