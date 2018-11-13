Home States Andhra Pradesh

Traders demand textile park in Nellore district

Cloth traders have been demanding a textile park for a long time in the region as there is a huge potential for wholesale and retail textile and garment trade in the area.

Published: 13th November 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

ClothTraders

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Cloth traders have been demanding a textile park for a long time in the region as there is a huge potential for wholesale and retail textile and garment trade in the area. Yielding to the demand of traders in Kavali, the State government has announced to construct a textile park spread over 60 acres at an estimated Rs 526 crore at Ulavapalla village in Nellore district. But there has been no progress so far. There are around 450 wholesale and retail textile shops in the Kavali cloth market. 

“We purchase cloth from Erode and Coimbatore and sell ready-made garments in local markets after stitching and at lower profit margins. We have to pay additional charges for importing cloth. If the cloth is locally available, it would be very helpful to us. Hence, we demand the government to build a textile park here,” said K Raghava Rao, a cloth merchant.  

The Kavali traders purchase cloth from Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kasi, Kolkata, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur and other parts of the country and sell the same in the market. They also sell the garments at cheaper prices across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Kavali cloth market was established in 1955. There are around 7,000 skilled workers and daily wagers working in Kavali. With the government not coming to their rescue, the cloth traders have planned to set up their own manufacturing units here. Recently, 10 manufacturing units were set up in the town.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nellore district Kavali cloth market Cloth Traders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp