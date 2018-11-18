Home States Andhra Pradesh

50 YSRC leaders held at Kurnool Zilla Parishad meeting

Published: 18th November 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool police arrested 50 YSRC leaders, including MLAs, when they raised questions on MSP to onion and the State government’s inadequate drought management measures during the Kurnool Zilla Parishad general body meet on Saturday. Tension prevailed as police foiled the Opposition party’s protest at the meeting hall premises and the meet concluded without any resolution.

Zilla Parishad chairperson M Rajasekar presided over the meet that deliberated upon issues such as drought, drinking water, farmers’ suicides, medical and health and other pending irrigation projects. Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, who participated in the meet as chief guest, said that priority will be accorded to pending works in irrigation and agriculture sectors.

The Opposition demanded a resolution to fix minimum supporting price (MSP) to various crops, complete irrigation projects and do justice to families of farmers who committed suicide. In the melee, the Zilla Parishad approved an outlay of `576.46 crore for the financial year 2018-19. 

The Opposition rows were virtually empty in the light of a boycott by the YSRC in protest against the attitude of ruling TDP leaders for not responding to farmer-related issues. YSRC Kurnool Parliamentary constituency in-charge BY Ramaiah, party leaders s PAC chairperson Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, G Charitha and Y Isaiah staged a sit-in outside the meeting hall, raising slogans against the deputy CM and ZP chief.

The protesters also staged a dharna after throwing onion and tomatoes on the Zilla Parishad premises. The police entered the scene and tried to control the situation by arresting the agitators, including PAC chairperson.

