WATCH | Andhra Man misses death narrowly while goods train passes over him

The incident took place in Anantapur railway station on Saturday afternoon but came to light after the video, which was shot by a passenger on his mobile phone, went viral.

By Hareesh Polavarapu
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In a narrow escape, a person saved himself from being run over by a goods train by lying down on the tracks just in time as the train passed over him. The man lied still with bated breath as the train passed without causing him harm.

As the train passed away, the man calmly rose to his feet and walked away not before getting an earful from the passengers, who watched the train passing over the man with shock, at the platform.

WATCH:

According to railway police and witnesses, the Lucknow-Yeshwantpur train halted at the Anantapur railway station and the person, whose identity could not be known, got down from the train. The train came on the platform no 2 and the person intended to proceed towards platform no 1 preferred to cross over the tracks instead of taking the foot over bridge.

However, a goods train was already stationed on platform no 1. The person tried to reach the platform by ducking underneath the gaps between the compartments of the goods train and went ahead. The train pilot, who was unaware of the person crossing to the other side from underneath the train, pulled out the train from the station.

Caught in a fix, the person lied down on the tracks and stayed still as the train accelerated past the station.

"The person stayed still for nearly a minute as the train passed over him and luckily he came out unscratched,'' a railway police personnel, quoting the eye-witnesses, said.

As the person stood to his ground after the moved past him, the passengers on the platform were shocked to see him emerge from the tracks and gave an earful to him for crossing the tracks from underneath the train instead of the available foot over bridge. The shocked person calmly walked away out of the railway station and even the police were not informed about the incident.

The incident was reportedly shot by a vendor at the platform no 2 of the railway station and it went viral on Sunday.

