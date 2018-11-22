Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: Vaikuntamala road faces forest hurdle

The work on Vaikuntamala Ring Road around Tirupati has come to a halt following objections raised by the forest department.

By B Murali
TIRUPATI : The work on Vaikuntamala Ring Road around Tirupati has come to a halt following objections raised by the forest department. The project envisages straight road connectivity to Tirumala for pilgrim vehicles from Nellore, Vijayawada, Chennai,  Tiruthani, Krishnagiri, Chittoor, Bangaluru, Madanapalli and Anantapur sides. This is expected to give much relief to Tirupati from heavy vehicular traffic.

The Chief Conservator of Forest, Wild Life Management, Tirupati Circle, has ordered a halt to the Zoo Park-Alipiri road widening work. This follows objection raised by the DFO, Tirupati West, to cutting or relocation of red-sanders and other variety of trees between Alipiri-Cherlopalli stretch. The decision has left the TTD shocked. 

“When TTD started the Alipiri road widening from two lanes to four lanes, the engineering department had contacted the DFO and explained to him that the stretch was part of the State government’s prestigious Vaikuntamala project. The forest department gave its nod for road widening and relocation of some trees. Now, all of a sudden it has said no to removing the trees. The TTD is contemplating taking up the issue with the Chief Minster, an official said.
 

