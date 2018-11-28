I built Cyberabad, never said I built  Hyderabad: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: On the eve of his electioneering alongside AICC chief Rahul Gandhi for the Maha Kutami candidates contesting elections in Telangana, AP Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said he was instrumental in developing Cyberabad and his party has every right to contest in the neighbouring State. Naidu, who was ridiculed by the ruling TRS for his claims of developing Hyderabad city, said he never claimed building Hyderabad.

Amid scorching criticism from TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao about the need for TDP’s presence in the State, Naidu, in a strong reaction for the first time in the recent times, insisted that Telangana needed the services of his party and accused KCR of doing little for the State. “Chandrasekhar Rao did nothing for Telangana and he is not going to do anything in future too,’’ he thundered.

Speaking at the party’s Dharma Porata Deeksha in Vizianagaram, Naidu said he never claimed he built Hyderabad city. “I can proudly say I constructed Cyberabad. I toiled hard to create Cyberabad. I went around countries and worked with the resolve of Visakha Steel. I brought Microsoft, several other IT companies, International School of Business (ISB), Raheja Mindspace to Cyberabad. I was instrumental in building international airport in Hyderabad. It’s the TDP which developed colleges, schools and even elementary schools across Telangana.’’

He went on to add that he developed Brownfield city of Cyberabad for the nation and he would succeed in building Greenfield city of Amaravati.

Naidu wondered as to why KCR was targeting him when he was minding his own business of developing AP. “KCR is abusing me without reason. He says there is no need for TDP in Telangana. You are a product of TDP. Without NTR there is no KCR. You would not have been in politics today,’’ Naidu said. “If there is any person who worked hard for development of Telangana, it’s me. I stand No 1 in development of Telangana,’’ Naidu claimed.

“Because of my efforts there are elementary schools, upper primary schools, junior colleges, engineering colleges and medical colleges in Telangana. Because of this Telugu states are top in the education sector.’’

On the communal harmony, Naidu said he was the one who demanded the resignation of Narendra Modi as Gujarat CM soon after the Godhra riots.

“We did everything needed for the good of Telangana and there is every necessity now for the TDP to stay in that State. From tomorrow, I will campaign in Telangana and I will explain to the people of that State the necessity of TDP there.’’ The AP CM said he had handed over a rich State and a well-developed Hyderabad to Telangana people but the present regime there was not able to cash in on it.

TRS, Congress two sides of same coin, says Modi

Hyderabad: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Telangana almost after a year on Tuesday, this time for addressing political meetings at Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar ahead of the ensuing polls, the 68-year-old was at his oratory best with his sharpest attack on TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Modi likened the TRS to Congress in many ways and said they were two sides of the same coin.