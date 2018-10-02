History-sheeter hacked to death in broad daylight in Andhra's Guntur district

The car, used by the attackers, was found at Goli village, 20km from Macherla town

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A history-sheeter was chased and murdered by assailants in broad daylight in Guntur district on Monday. The deceased was an accused in two murder cases and had come out of prison recently after serving his term.

The assailants, possibly four, arrived at the location in a car and attacked S Prem Kumar (35) with sickles at the busy Market Centre of Macherla town, while he was coming out of a bar in the area, even as people watched in shock, police said.

According to police, Prem Kumar hailed from Cherukupalli mandal near Repalle of Guntur district. He was involved in two murder cases earlier and a rowdy-sheet was opened against him at Cherukupalli police station.

The victim had come to Macherla to meet his wife Jyotsna, who works as a teacher at Sirigiripadu village. Around 3.30 pm, he was attacked by four men, who came in a car (with registration number AP 37 AR 6539), as soon as he came out of the bar.

“The assailants, who had concealed the weapon under a bunch of leafy vegetables, came near Prem Kumar who was walking towards his parked two-wheeler. As they were about to attack, Prem Kumar sensed trouble and started running towards the main road,’’ police said, adding the assailants chased him and pushed him to the ground.

They left the scene only after confirming that the victim was dead. The attack was recorded by a CCTV installed at a nearby commercial establishment and police have started investigation. Police later found the car abandoned at Goli village of Rentachintala mandal, 20 km from Macherla town.

“We have recovered the car after getting information from the locals,” Gurajala DSP KVVNV Prasad said. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of murder and suspecting previous enmity or revenge killing as the reason behind the brutal murder.