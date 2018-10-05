CM orders inquiry into Siva temple priest suicide case

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry into the suicide of Kottalanka Mallikarjuna Sarma, a priest at a Siva temple at Kanupuru village in East Godavari district on Thursday. District Collector Karthikeya Mishra received orders from CM’s Office in this regard. The CM has directed officials to check the selfie video shot by the priest before committing suicide.

Sarma immolated self on Tuesday alleging harassment by temple trust board members. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at Rajamahendravaram GGH in the early hours of Wednesday.

Following this, Sarma’s family members staged a protest in front of the GGH.