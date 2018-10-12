Vigilance teams raid Anganwadis of Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seven vigilance teams, under the supervision of Vigilance SP V. Harsha Vardhan Raju, inspected the Anganwadis of Krishna district on Thursday. Centres of Lellapudu, Kadavakollu, Veeravalli, Marepalli, Penamakuru, Nawabpet and two other Anganwadi centres in Aswaraopalem were inspected by the teams.

It was found that the Anganwadis were not following the diet menu as prescribed by the state government. The teams also found that lactating mothers and pregnant women were not coming to the centres to avail their facilities, but were getting ration sent to their homes.

They said that they were not able to eat the food due to its poor quality. A few centres lack proper supply of drinking water and medical kits. Even the attendance and stock registers were not being maintained regularly, the teams observed.