Three jump before running trains in Kadapa, one survives

In two separate incidents, an engineering student and lovers jumped before a running train, on Sunday, while the student and the man died, the woman survived with critical injuries.

Published: 03rd September 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purpose only (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Third year engineering student of KSRM Engineering College, Soundarya Rani (19), jumped before a goods train at Viswanathapuram railway gate around 10:30 am on Sunday. Railway SI Raraju registered a case and is investigating the case.

At Rajampet, a man and woman attempted suicide, in which the man was killed. Railway police said that Gosa Kumar (28) had extramarital affair with Khashim Bi, who was married, while Gosa Kumar was unmarried.

When they were wandering near Rajampet police station, the locals questioned them. Later, they went towards Pullampet and allegedly jumped before a moving train. Gosa Kumar died instantaneously while Khasim Bi was critically injured. She was shifted to the Rajampet government hospital and later to RIMS where she is recuperating. Both bodies have been shifted to RIMS for postmortem. The railway police registered a case.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

