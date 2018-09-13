2 cells set up to assist investors, NRIs in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) RP Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated AP Investment

Safety and Security Cell and AP NRI Grievance Redressal Cell in police HQ at Mangalagiri. He said the investment cell caters to law and order requirements of investors and NRIs so as to provide a safe investment atmosphere in the State.

Addressing media persons, Thakur claimed he had started the AP Investment Safety and Security Cell and NRI Grievance Redressal Cell to address issues such as protection of property from encroachment, protection against extortion, kidnap and other threats, maintenance of law and order, pre-emptive advice regarding traffic restrictions, visa-related issue for foreigners connected to the industry and safe residential areas for employees.

“Our state is ranked first in the ease of doing business by the World Bank twice. It’s our responsibility to protect those investing in the newly formed state. These two cells will operate under AP Crime Investigation Department (AP CID),” said the DGP.

Explaining the objective of the new cells, Thakur said an advisory board comprising senior police officers, government officials, representatives from various industries, representatives of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Andhra Chambers of Commerce and Non-Resident Telugu (AP-NRT) Society will act as a bridge between the State government and the investors.

“Along with this, we have created a platform for receiving complaints from the investors. They can lodge complaints through Whatsapp helpline number 94407000830 and toll free number 180030026234,” he said.

He said the State has earned many awards in terms of maintaining law and order. “If the state is marked as a safe haven, more overseas investors will invest here. As many as 357 new industries in various sectors have been set up in AP after the state bifurcated and 421 more are in the pipeline,” he said.