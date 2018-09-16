AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu trying to disrupt peace in Telangana: TRS

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Ahead of the Assembly polls, the TRS appears to have opened a new front with the TDP after the pink party leaders alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to disrupt peace in Telangana by using money power. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, TRS MP Balka Suman, Government Whip P Rajeswar Reddy and TRS secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao accused Naidu of playing politics in Telangana like a ‘Shikhandi’. Naidu was not a politician but a ‘Mayala Marathi’, they said.

“Naidu is using AP Intelligence and conducting a survey in Telangana. He sent a ‘Dongala Mutha’ to Telangana. He has hatched a conspiracy for disruptive activities in Telangana with the illegal money earned in AP,” the TRS leaders said.They wondered what work the AP Intelligence official AB Venkateswara Rao was doing in Telangana. “We will lodge a complaint with the Governor and the DGP in this regard. If there is no response from the DGP, then TRS workers will chase away Venkateswara Rao,” the TRS leaders said.

TRS MP Balka Suman alleged that Naidu who sent hundreds of crores of rupees to Telangana, was using AP Intelligence forces for polluting Telangana politics. “Why the Intelligence officials of neighbouring State are moving in Telangana? The Governor and the DGP should take action. Otherwise, the TRS will swing into direct action, seize the money bags of TDP and hand over them to the Income Tax Department,” Suman said.