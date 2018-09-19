Undue publicity to muhurtam caused 2015 Godavari Mahapushkaram stampede: Chandrababu Naidu government gets clean chit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice C Y Somayajulu Commission, which inquired into the Godavari Maha Pushkarams stampede that claimed 29 lives at Rajamahendravaram on July 14, 2015, gave a clean chit to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the state government apparatus and concluded that the tragedy could have occurred due to overcrowding caused by "undue and unwarranted publicity" about the "Muhurtam" (the exact time) of the onset of the Pushkarams.

The one-man commission was constituted on September 15, 2015, to inquire into the circumstances leading to the stampede, shortcomings, if any, in making arrangements for the Pushkarams and if so, persons responsible for the same. Its report, prepared after holding public hearings and perusing records submitted by the various departments, was tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday. The 17-page report went with the official submissions of the district collector and others that proper arrangements were put in place for the mega event and dismissed the affidavits filed by advocate and president of the Human Rights Council Muppala Subbarao -- incidentally the only one to have submitted affidavits to the panel on time -- as intended only to find fault with the Chief Minister.

In the immediate aftermath of the stampede, the Chief Minister was accused of causing it indirectly by spending a lot of time at the Pushkar Ghat that resulted in the gathering of a large crowd that surged forward once the ghat gates were opened.

The commission did not hold a single person responsible for the stampede which took place on July 14, 2015, and instead sought to blame the media saying that it tried to encash on the opportunity presented by Pushkarams to promote their channels. (File photo | EPS)

However, the commission concluded that the evidence showed the stampede began after the Chief Minister finished inauguration and entered into his van. Surprisingly, the report found that "the fact that the Chief Minister extended his stay for the entire period of Pushkarams and monitored the conduct of Pushkarams, and no other incidents took place anywhere in the area shows that proper arrangements for Pushkarams were made."

The report further observed that "the affidavits (submitted the advocate and representations made by others including former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar) were gathered with a view of finding fault with the Chief Minister but not to know the cause of the stampede and to gain publicity or with some other motive." To buttress its argument, the commission pointed out: "The fact that Muppala Subbarao was the only person who sent his affidavit to me, though wide publicity was given and his appearance with number of people .. filing stereotyped affidavits and his conversing with the press .. and his roping in of Undavalli Arun Kumar .. shows that this is but an attempt to gain publicity."

The commission did not hold a single person responsible for the stampede and instead sought to blame the media saying that it tried to encash on the opportunity presented by Pushkarams to promote their channels. It further said undue and unwarranted publicity about the time of the Pushkarams inaugural may be a cause for the huge gathering of people near the Pushkar Ghat and opined that illogical beliefs on the importance of the Muhurtam added to the gathering of the crowds.

The report also did not find merit in the contention of Muppala Subbarao and others that the Chief Minister had requisitioned the services of film director Boyapati Srinu and the National Geographic channel to make a documentary on the inaugural to quench his thirst for publicity. "It may not be relevant in deciding the question whether the Chief Minister inaugurating the Pushkarams at Pushkar Ghat was the cause of the stampede because even as per the affidavits submitted by Muppala Subbarao and other supporting persons and even the video clippings showed the stampede took place after the Chief Minister finished his bath and went to his van," it said.

The main opposition YSR Congress blasted the report, saying that it seems to have been prepared at the office of the Chief Minister rather than by a retired Justice.