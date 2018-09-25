Indian Culinary Institute inaugurated in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday dedicated the Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) in Tirupati and two coastal tourism projects taken up under Swadesh Darshan, to the nation. The ICI was designed by National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC).

The Vice-President also inaugurated two coastal tourism circuits via remote video link. The first circuit includes beautification of Nellore tank and Pulicat Lake, facelift to Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, construction of a restaurant and development of Ubbala Madugu, Kotha Koduru, Mypadu, Rama Theertham, and Isukapalli project.

The second coastal tourism circuit is aimed at developing Kakinada port, Hope Island, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, construction of cottages and wooden huts at Passarlapudi, Aduru and S Yanam and development of Kotipalli project.