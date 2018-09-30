Five test positive for swine flu in Chittoor; admitted to SVIMS 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Five swine flu cases have been reported in Chittoor district. Patients suffering from swine flu are being treated in a special ward at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). District Medical & Health Officer S Ramagiddaiah said the first two swine flu cases were reported on September 22.

The patients hail from Tirupati rural and urban mandals. Three others tested positive for swine flu on Friday night. Two of them belong to GD Nellore and SR Puram. A doctor was also admitted to SVIMS with swine flu. The State government was informed about the swine flu cases in Chittoor. The medical and health authorities had taken measures to curb the spread of H1N1 influenza.

An awareness campaign on swine flu was conducted at Tirupati railway station and RTC bus station on Saturday. A health camp was also organised at the Primary Health Centre at Kammapalli. The DM&HO, District Surveillance Officer and epidemiologist are monitoring the treatment of swine flu cases. “All the patients have been under close observation,” the DM&HO told Express.