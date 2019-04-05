Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu biggest opportunist in history of Indian politics, says Amit Shah

After listing out the Central universities, institutions and infrastructure projects sanctioned and grounded in the last five years, Shah slammed Naidu for failing to discharge his duties.

Published: 05th April 2019

BJP president Amit Shah during election meeting at Narasaraopet in Guntur district. (Photo|Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Calling Chandrababu Naidu the ‘biggest opportunist’ in the history of Indian politics, BJP national president Amit Shah launched a broadside against the TDP supremo alleging that the Chief Minister failed to develop Andhra Pradesh and instead worked for his son Nara Lokesh’s welfare. Shah made it clear that the doors to the NDA were forever closed for Chandrababu Naidu, who, according to the BJP chief, was hopeful of forging an alliance if the BJP forms the government at the Centre after polls.

Amit Shah, who addressed his first election meeting in Narsaraopet in Guntur district on Thursday,  ridiculed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ backed by Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, observing that the front has neither a face nor an ideology. He took a series of potshots at Naidu inferring the latter as a “serial backstabber”, citing how Naidu joined the TDP and later deceived NTR. “After backstabbing NTR and becoming the CM, he sailed with the NDA in 1995. He left it after the NDA lost. In 2014, he sensed the Modi wave and partnered with us. Now, in 2019, he understood that people were against him and his dramas. So, he quit us again. He also tied up with the Congress in Telangana. After it witnessed a debacle with just 3.5 per cent votes, he left the Congress too. He now thinks that he can come back (to the NDA) if we win the polls. But, the doors are forever closed for him,” he noted.

After listing out the Central universities, institutions and infrastructure projects sanctioned and grounded in the last five years, Shah slammed Naidu for failing to discharge his duties. He claimed that the BJP-led NDA has sanctioned projects and funds worth Rs 5.56 lakh crore to the State in the past five years.

In his speech, which lasted for less than 30 minutes, he further alleged that Andhra Pradesh hasn’t benefited from the funds sanctioned to various institutes, including Rs 7,000 crore to Polavaram, as Naidu and his ministers indulged in corruption. “Despite giving funds, Polavaram project isn’t progressing well. Same is the case with Amaravati, which Naidu calls a ‘people’s capital. But, he indulged in corruption even there. For Amaravati to become a reality, Naidu should be ousted,” Shah alleged. 

