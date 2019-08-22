Andhra Pradesh secures fourth position on SARAL index

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured the fourth rank among all the States in the country in the State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness Index (SARAL), launched by Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy (IC) and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship RK Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Karnataka with 78.8 scores, Telangana with 72.2 and Gujarat with 67.9 bagged the first three places, while Andhra Pradesh with 62.2 scores stood in the fourth place in the index that evaluates Indian states based on their attractiveness for rooftop development.