Energy Minister says supply of nine-hour free power to Andhra farmers started in 60 per cent feeders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that supply of nine-hour free power to farmers has begun in 60 per cent of the feeders across the State and that his department was working towards making the remaining feeders ready by July, 2020.

The State government has also agreed to release Rs 1,700 crore for strengthening of the remaining 40 per cent of the feeders.

According to a press release, the minister, in a teleconference with the officials, said that 3,854 feeders were pressed into operation to supply free power to farmers from June 26.

“As the free power supply of nine hours has begun in 60 per cent of the feeders, the government is keen on achieving the target of 100 per cent in the next 12 months. The remaining 2,809 feeders would be strengthened by spending Rs 1,700 crore,” he said.

The department will also complete 57,000 pending agriculture pump connections on priority. About 18.15 lakh farmers would benefit from the initiative.