Two arrested in Andhra Pradesh murder case, Rs 55,000 recovered

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Pathikonda police on Monday arrested two persons in connection with a murder that took place on July 4 at Surya Thanda in Tuggali mandal.

Addressing the media at Vedavyas Auditorium, SP K Fakeerappa said the accused Kondapati Sreekanth and Pododdi Chennu, both residents of Pyapili, murdered one Ramulu Naik of Surya Thanda on July 4 and took away 25 goats belonging to the deceased.

It is learnt that the accused sold the goats in Hyderabad for Rs 70,000.

The police tracked a vehicle ferrying them and took the accused into custody and recovered Rs 55,000 from them.