Andhra University holds counselling for four-year BTech course

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Counselling for the four-year BTech programme, offered by Andhra University in collaboration with Blekinge Institute of Technology, was conducted at the office of the Dean, International Affairs.

On Tuesday, students were admitted to CSE, ECE and MEC streams by International Affairs dean Dhanamjaya Rao.

The students will study for three years at AU College of Engineering and one year at Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden.

The students will receive B.Tech from Andhra University and Teknolgie Kanditexamen ‘Bachelor of Science’ from Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden. Upon successful completion of the course, the students can study masters in Software Engineering, Telecommunications Systems and Computer Science.