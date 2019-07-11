Home States Andhra Pradesh

Main roads in Guntur city to be double-laned

GMC takes up road development project to ease traffic congestion in city whose population is growing rapidly

Published: 11th July 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Lalpuram Road in Guntur city | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken up road-widening and double-laning of major roads to ensure better highway connectivity by completing the inner ring road and the main junction roads in Guntur city.

The city, spread over an area of 160 square km, is growing fast, especially after the announcement of the capital region Amaravati in Guntur district. Hence, the city is witnessing rapid growth in population - the present population being 7.3 lakh. The floating population in the city is also on the rise and so is the number of vehicles plying in the city. As a result, the citizens of Guntur city are witnessing regular traffic jams and to ease the traffic situation, the GMC has come up with the proposal of road-widening and lane-doubling.

The citizens of Guntur have sought an action plan to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic. The GMC has identified main roads such as Amaravati Road, Medical Club Road, Gujjanagundla Road, Mudubommla Centre, Chuttugunta Road, Yettu Road, Lalpuram Road, Yetukuru Road, Inner Ring Road, Koritapadu Road, Ponnuru Road, Nandivelugu Road, Palakaluru Road and are further developing those for improved connectivity between inner ring road and outer ring road.

The Chuttugunta, Lalapuram, Gujjanagundla, Amaravati and Medical Club roads are being widened and there would be double-laning of these roads, with street lighting at centre and drains at both the sides. The main roads will have link to all the government offices and provide direct way to the capital city of Amaravati. The Palakaluru Road widening works will continue up to Perecharla, as part of third phase of Mahatma Gandhi Inner Ring Road construction. The Inner Ring Road has emerged as a vital connecting link to Vijayawada, capital city Amaravati from Rayalaseema, Hyderabad and other areas, as people can go directly, bypassing the Guntur city.

The GMC has decided to widen the Nandivelugu road as per the demand of the public. The owners of lands, after negotiating with GMC officials are now ready to provide land required for expansion of the 80 feet road. The owners of the acquired lands said that they would forgo all the land if they were given a 100 feet road and as a result the GMC decided to widen the 80 feet road after procuring land and paying required compensation to the owners.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that the GMC was giving top priority to complete all main roads as per schedule to clear the traffic jams in the city. He said that the GMC had already sanctioned `5 crore for lane-doubling and widening of roads with facility of centre lighting and drains on both sides. He said that another `40 crore would be spent by the government to lay roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • atwrd
    This is really good for Guntur city. At the same time
    10 hours ago reply
Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp