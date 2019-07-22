Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrayaan 2 HIGHLIGHTS: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the 20-hour countdown for the first moon-landing mission began at 6.43 pm on Sunday.

Published: 22nd July 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

India s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle. (Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

India's historic space mission - Chandrayaan 2 was successfully launched into space on Monday from Sriharikota at 2.43pm. The spacecraft embarked on a 3.84-lakh-km journey onboard India’s heaviest rocket GSLV-Mk III, nicknamed Bahubali. 

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the 20-hour countdown for the first moon-landing mission began at 6.43 pm on Sunday.

The mission was originally scheduled for 2.51 am on July 15, but was postponed after a snag was detected in the launch vehicle an hour before rocket lift-off. The ISRO was hailed by several scientists for discovering glitches minutes before the takeoff.

The mission, also litmus test for ISRO, is the most complex and technologically challenging space mission undertaken from Indian soil. It will be tracked by the global scientific community as Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, created history by discovering signs of water on the moon. 

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES:

  • Efforts such as Chandrayaan 2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation.  Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced: PM Narendra Modi

  • I'm extremely happy to announce that the GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injected Chandrayaan2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit. It is the beginning of a historic journey of India towards moon & to land at a place near South Pole to carry out scientific experiments: K Sivan

  •  

  • GSLVMkIII-M1 successfully injects Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft into Earth Orbit: ISRO

  • L-10 ignites and the S200 rockets separate from the main rocket.

  • Chandrayaan successfully launched into space.

  • The launch process begins.

  • Three minutes to go for Chandrayaan launch.

  • 10 minutes to go for India's space odyssey.

  • With 16 minutes to go the director has authorized the launch of Chandrayaan 2.

  • A total of 7,500 persons have registered online with the ISRO to watch India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) roaring towards the skies carrying Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, sources said.

  • This giant space leap will make India 4th country to soft-land on the lunar surface.

  • The launch will take place at 2.43 pm, almost half an hour from now.

  • India's space odyssey will target a completely unexplored section of the Moon that is, its “South Polar region - Aitken Basin”.

  • The Indian space agency in order to test smooth landing on the moon created a 'moon surface' using soil from Tamil Nadu. Since importing lunar soil-like substance from the US was a costly affair the ISRO used "anorthosite" rocks from Sithampoondi and Kunnamalai villages in Tamil Nadu for moon soil.

  • Launch screening: Government schools across Andhra Pradesh have been instructed to host a special screening of the Chandrayaan launch. Schools with digital classrooms or those with television sets or computers will be able to view the launch of the space shuttle from 2 pm to 2.30 pm. 

  • As of 1.30 pm, filling of Liquid Oxygen in Cryogenic Stage has been completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress.

  •  

  • In the spacecraft, 13 payloads are distributed across the three modules where the Orbiter and Vikram Lander are stacked upon each other whereas the Pragyan Rover is housed inside the lander.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Chandrayaan Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission Chandrayaan launch lunar mission Moon
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp